Sylvia L. Garcia
Sylvia L. Garcia, born April 26, 1941 in San Antonio, TX passed to greater life on May 26, 2020 at the age of 79. She loved cooking, baking and shopping. She was a hardworking mother and wife, spending 27 years at Baptist Hospital as a Nurse's Aide; 13 years at Candlelight cafe known as "Mom" or "Granny". She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Fidel P. Garcia; children, Jesse Garcia, Oscar Garcia, Edward Garcia and Juan Carlos Garcia; grandchildren, Jessica, Stephanie, Crystal, Alyssa, Mia, Jackson and Jacinta; great grandchildren, Joshua, Ryann and Eliana Josephine; also numerous nieces/nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Josefina Lopez; brother, Jesse; sisters, Esther and Rachel.Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd., Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The Procession will depart from the funeral home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 804 Ruiz St., San Antonio, TX 78207. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II.


Published in Express-News on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
