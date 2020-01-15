Home

Sylvia M. Trevino


1947 - 2020
Sylvia M. Trevino Obituary

Beloved Sylvia M. Trevino was born on July 20, 1947, in Laredo, TX. She went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2020. Sylvia was the co-founder of A.T. Specialties, becoming the first floral vendor for H-E-B stores all over Texas. She also worked at Walmart alongside her daughter Sandra. In 1972, Sylvia was the first person to walk out of the Farah clothing plant in San Antonio, which started the Farah strike and eventual formation of a labor union for better working conditions. Sylvia was a loving, strong, creative woman who loved arts and crafts. She will be greatly missed. Sylvia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Armando R. Trevino Jr; father, Benito Martinez and brothers Benito Martinez, Jr. and Antonio Martinez. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Trevino Bautista (Jesús), and Stephanie Yzaguirre (Rene); mother, Anita Martinez; sisters Ann Conn and Yolanda Martinez; brothers Arturo Martinez, George Martinez and Simon Martinez; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Palm Heights Mortuary, 3711 S. Zarzamora St. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 9:30 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 for a Mass at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 1214 Stonewall. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 15, 2020
