Sylvia Reina Ondarza died on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother (Nana). Once she embraced you as a friend, you were her friend for life. She was born on December 12, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfonso Gomez and Catalina Garcia Gomez; her husband Manuel Ondarza, Jr., and her brother Carlos Reina.

She is survived by her children: Sandy Dwyer (Tim), Laura Ondarza, Edward Ondarza (Kendall); grandchildren: Michael Dwyer (Marco), Sarah Dwyer Vasquez (Daniel), Ally Ondarza and Zach Ondarza; brother Ben Reina, Jr. (Zulema). She leaves many first and second cousins on the Garcia side of her family. She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy.

SERVICESDue to Covid restrictions of 40 family and friends in attendance for the Rosary and Funeral Mass, the family will receive family and friends beginning at 10:30 A.M. followed by the Rosary at 11:30 A.M. and the Funeral Mass will then follow at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 102 Lorenz San Antonio, TX 78209.

Private burial will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or for any cancer research.

Condolences can be sent to the Ondarza family at www.missionparks.com.