|
Sylvia Ritchey, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at home at the age of 65 with her family at her side on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after an inspiring and courageous fight against cancer.
Born in 1955, Sylvia was the oldest of five children. A 1973 graduate of Highlands High School, Sylvia earned her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1978, an accomplishment she was most proud of. From there, Sylvia practiced pharmacy in the South Side of San Antonio, TX, impacting the lives of countless patients and mentoring hundreds of future and current pharmacists as a dedicated employee of Walgreen's Pharmacy for over 40 years.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her father, David S. Valverde and is survived by her husband and soulmate Timothy and her loving son Zachary, her mother Zulema C. Valverde, her siblings, Mary Alice Sarran and husband John, Kathy Felix, David Valverde, Peter Valverde, and numerous nieces and nephews. Sylvia's sweet and loving personality never ceased to bring happiness and light into the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have known her and her memory will always continue to do so.
Visitation will begin on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM with a rosary and celebration of her life to begin at 6:30 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Holy Name Catholic Church with a procession from the funeral home at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. Please join the family for light refreshments and coffee after the interment at the activity center at Holy Name Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Sylvia's family requests that donations be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition in her memory.
Finally, Tim, Zach, and the rest of Sylvia's family would like to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to Dr. James Wilder, MD and the nursing and support staff of the 5 East Oncology Department of North Central Baptist Hospital; their tireless dedication to Sylvia's care, as well their professionalism, compassion, and love helped Sylvia feel trust and comfort in even the most difficult of times, something that her family will always hold a deep appreciation for.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.