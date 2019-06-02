Home

St Gabriel Catholic Church
747 SW 39th St
San Antonio, TX 78237
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Sylvia S. Rodriguez


Sylvia S. Rodriguez
Sylvia S. Rodriguez Obituary
May 20,1963 - May 24, 2019
Sylvia S. Rodriguez, born on May 20,1963 was called home to be with our Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 56. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents; Jesse F. Rodriguez and Eulelia S. Rodriguez; brother in law, Fernando Luna Sr. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her sons, Guadalupe Rodriguez Jr., John Anthony Rodriguez and Adam R. Marin; siblings, Juan Rodriguez (Abby), Virginia Pelayo (Eduardo Sr.), Olga Luna, Beatrice Reyes (Albert) and Janie Arizola (Felix Sr.) as well as numerous, nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.

Her caring ways and love will remain in our Hearts for all Eternity.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-9 PM and will continue on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 1-9 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A procession will depart the funeral home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:15 AM for a 10:00AM Mass at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019
