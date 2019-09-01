|
|
March 28, 1941 - August 30, 2019
Sylvia Wright Schaefer, a life-long Texan, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Sylvia was born March 28, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas. Upon graduating from Providence High School, she went to work as a stenographer at Lackland AFB. She also worked for Northeast Independent School District, St. Mary's Hall, USAir, and retired after 26 years from the City of San Antonio Aviation Department. Sylvia served as a church elder and sang in the choir at Beacon Hill Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. For the last several years, she was an active member at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Sylvia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Schaefer, Jr. whom she married in 1962. She is survived by her son, Stephen Paul Schaefer (Dee); daughter, Sheila Schaefer Sunukjian (Peter); and grandchildren, Paul and Sophie Sunukjian, and Madison and Joseph Schaefer. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Service will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 12:30 PM in the Porter Loring North Chapel. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (donate.lls.org). You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019