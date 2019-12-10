|
Syria N. Rodriguez, 85, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
She was born on March 16, 1934 to Atilano and Lena Garza in Nixon, Texas. She was a loyal employee of Carl's Department Store (Downtown) for 25 years. She was an avid Spurs fan, loved dancing and enjoyed every casino.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wally and Schatze Trevino; first husband, Frank Navarro. She is survived by her husband, Hugo Rodriguez; daughters, Rachel Montemayor (Joe) and Diane Koepke (Richard); grandchildren, Joseph and James Montemayor; step-grandchildren, Pamela Band and Kimberly Koepke; along with numerous great-grandkids, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue the next morning, December 11, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. at Castle Ridge
Mortuary.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 10, 2019