Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Syria Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Syria N. Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Syria N. Rodriguez Obituary

Syria N. Rodriguez, 85, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

She was born on March 16, 1934 to Atilano and Lena Garza in Nixon, Texas. She was a loyal employee of Carl's Department Store (Downtown) for 25 years. She was an avid Spurs fan, loved dancing and enjoyed every casino.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wally and Schatze Trevino; first husband, Frank Navarro. She is survived by her husband, Hugo Rodriguez; daughters, Rachel Montemayor (Joe) and Diane Koepke (Richard); grandchildren, Joseph and James Montemayor; step-grandchildren, Pamela Band and Kimberly Koepke; along with numerous great-grandkids, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue the next morning, December 11, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. at Castle Ridge

Mortuary.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Syria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castle Ridge Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -