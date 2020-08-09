Talmadge Ancil Littlefield, loving Father, Papa, "Unc", friend and Master of Checkers, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 97.

T.A. was born at home on May 29, 1923 to Birt Emma Evans and Phillip Harvey Littlefield. Having always had an interest in cars, T.A. teamed up with W.E. Dean & Co and Eddie Littlefield and began his car business, T.A. Littlefield Auto Sales. He bought, sold, repaired, and traded cars for nearly 50 years. After retirement in 2010, he enjoyed God, church, family, friends and the occasional (and extremely competitive) game of checkers. T.A. was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Louise, wife, Nancy Jean, daughter-in-law, Joyce Eileen Littlefield and grandson, Richard Wayne Littlefield. He is survived by his children, Guy Duane Littlefield and wife Margaret, Linda Dell Allen and husband Jimmy, Donna Kay Norred and husband Earl, and Eddie Littlefield, who he considered one of his own; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

Private services for T.A. were held earlier this week. "He will meet you at the Eastern Gate!" Services entrusted to: