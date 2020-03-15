|
Our beautiful Tamara, born January 1, 1975, went to be with our Lord on March 8, 2020.
Raised in San Antonio, Texas, Tamara attended Churchill High School and then graduated from the University of the Incarnate Word magna cum laude in 1997.
She worked for 15 years in the insurance industry, most recently for CRC as an agency distribution manager.
A beautiful person inside and out, Tamara was a devout Christian, animal lover, hot yogi, gardener, and gourmet cook who opened her home to everyone. She turned friends into family and her cherished
"family of friends" is spread from Connecticut to Texas to California, where she made her home with her adored son, Mason, for the past 7 years.
Her bright smile and generous nature will be forever missed by all.
Tamara is survived by her most beloved children, Morgan Gilbert and Mason Harnetiaux, loving mother, Gail Zars; father, Dale Johnson; brothers, Troy (Heather) and Justin (Leah) Johnson; grandfather, Leif Zars (Felice); uncles, Keith (Barbara) and Gary (Corina) Zars; aunt, Nancy Zars; cousins, Brian, Lillian, Charles, Allison, Patricia, and Paul, and many more family members.
She was preceded in death by her newborn daughter, Erin Gilbert, and dear grandmother, Patricia "Pat" Zars.
A memorial service will be held for Tamara on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fellowship of San Antonio, 23755 Canyon Gulf Rd. San Antonio, TX 78258. Graveside service will follow at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West San Antonio, TX 78257
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to any domestic violence victim support organization or animal shelter.
For personal acknowledgement you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.