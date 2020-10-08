On September 24th our beloved dad and grandpa Ted DeWitt went to be with the Lord.

He was born to Raymond and Linden DeWitt on February 4, 1932 in Grand Haven, MI. He worked at City Public Service for 37 ½ years and was a member of CPS Retiree Association. He was a member of Herman Sons Lodge for 50 years. He was an avid golfer, his golf buddies gave him the nickname "Pro". He enjoyed a funny joke, playing golf, fun trips to Las Vegas and watching old westerns. His warm and compassionate smile will forever be in our hearts.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Rosemary DeWitt and his sister Gloria Flynn. Survivors include their children; Cheryl Bond, Barry (Margaret) DeWitt, Donna (Patrick) Juarez. Grandchildren Thomas and Michael Bond, Ashley (Jeffrey) Froboese, Christopher, Tiffany and Zachary DeWitt, Sierra and Savannah Juarez. Great-grandchildren Hannah and Corinne Froboese. His brother David DeWitt, numerous nieces/nephews and cousins.

Graveside Services will be Saturday, October 10th at 2:30 pm, Mission Park Cemetery Dominion 20900 IH 10 West. All are welcome to attend, face coverings are required.