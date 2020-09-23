Ted H. Stovall, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin, transitioned from this life on September 13, 2020. Ted was the sixth of nine children born to Solomon and Gladys Stovall in Scottsville, Virginia.

Ted united with Middle Oak Baptist Church in Scottsville, Virginia. Ted's love of his walk with Christ as Lord and his commitment to his cherished family provided him tremendous joy. This love sustained Ted throughout his life challenges.

Ted worked briefly as a dental laboratory technician. Ted obtained his Bachelors of Arts in Business Administration from Wayland Baptist University and his Master of Arts in Business Management from Webster University. Ted served in the United States Air Forces (USAF) as a financial analyst. During his military career he was honored with several awards and Meritorious Service Medals. Senior Master Sergeant Ted H. Stovall retired from the USAF after twenty three years of service. Ted then worked for the Civil Service and retired in 2015.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife of forty six years, Carolyn; daughters Brooke Awan and Sarah Vallejo (Ernest); siblings Vennie Stovall, Ethel Lee Grimes (Ronnie), Eugene Stovall and Charles Stovall; grandchildren Noah Surratt (Valerie), Caleb Stovall, Faith Alvarado, Seth Awan and Solomon Alvarado; great grandchildren Dominic Mendoza, David Mendoza and Malachi Surratt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

SERVICES

Viewing will begin at 5:00 PM till 9:00 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Palm Heights Mortuary. The Chapel Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 also at Palm Heights Mortuary.

Services to conclude in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.