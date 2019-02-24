Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
For more information about
Ted Harper
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted L. Harper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ted L. Harper Obituary
March 23, 1925 - February 17, 2019
Ted L. Harper, born March 23, 1925 in Knox County, TX, passed away February 17, 2019 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his parents, Choice Randall, and Hannah Rebecca Harper; brothers, C.B. Harper, Choice Odale Harper, and Marshall Harper; niece, Joyce Harper and nephew Larry Harper. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Alta Harper; daughter, Katherene Harper; sons, David E. Harper, Thomas L. Harper and wife, Debra; grandchildren, Ryan and Holly Millegan, and Lloyd A. Harper; numerous friends and family.

Ted served during WWII in the Army Air Corps. and in Civil Service for 41 years. He also retired as a Major in the precinct 2 Deputy Constable's department, and a deputy Sheriff with Bexar County. Along with his many accomplishments, he leaves a legacy of a strong work ethic, belief in the Lord and unconditional love for his family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. until 12:15 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel. Committal Service will take place at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. (Shelter #1). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
Download Now