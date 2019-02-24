|
March 23, 1925 - February 17, 2019
Ted L. Harper, born March 23, 1925 in Knox County, TX, passed away February 17, 2019 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his parents, Choice Randall, and Hannah Rebecca Harper; brothers, C.B. Harper, Choice Odale Harper, and Marshall Harper; niece, Joyce Harper and nephew Larry Harper. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Alta Harper; daughter, Katherene Harper; sons, David E. Harper, Thomas L. Harper and wife, Debra; grandchildren, Ryan and Holly Millegan, and Lloyd A. Harper; numerous friends and family.
Ted served during WWII in the Army Air Corps. and in Civil Service for 41 years. He also retired as a Major in the precinct 2 Deputy Constable's department, and a deputy Sheriff with Bexar County. Along with his many accomplishments, he leaves a legacy of a strong work ethic, belief in the Lord and unconditional love for his family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. until 12:15 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel. Committal Service will take place at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. (Shelter #1). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019