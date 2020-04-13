Home

More Obituaries for TED LACEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TED LACEY

TED LACEY Obituary

Ted Lacey passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 in San Antonio.

Ted was a local Musician in San Antonio of traditional country music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melba Jean Lacey and Jack A. Lacey. He is survived by his wife, Shirley McAdams; younger sister, Barbara Joe Ritchey, and her husband, Quinton Ritchey, and his niece, Stacey Bone and nephew, Joey Ritchey.

There will be no services at Ted's request.

Please feel free to offer condolences on the online guest book at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 13, 2020
