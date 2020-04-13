|
Ted Lacey passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 in San Antonio.
Ted was a local Musician in San Antonio of traditional country music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melba Jean Lacey and Jack A. Lacey. He is survived by his wife, Shirley McAdams; younger sister, Barbara Joe Ritchey, and her husband, Quinton Ritchey, and his niece, Stacey Bone and nephew, Joey Ritchey.
There will be no services at Ted's request.
