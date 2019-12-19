Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
Teddy Joy â€œScottyâ€ Shrum

Teddy Joy â€œScottyâ€ Shrum Obituary

Mrs. Teddy Joy "Scotty" Shrum, age 88, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on December 15, 2019.

Scotty was born in Lamesa, Texas and went to nursing school in Lubbock where she met her future husband, Larry Shrum. Scotty & Larry lived in San Antonio for 30 years. Scotty moved to Florida after Larry's passing and lived in Tallahassee for 18 years, seeing two grandchildren grow up. She moved to Baton Rouge over a year ago to enjoy spending time with her great grandson.

Scotty is survived by her two daughters, Kana (Russell) Davis, and Melissa (Jim) Shaeffer; grandchildren, Dustin (Jessica) Davis, Jared (Victoria) Davis, Rachel and Austin Shaeffer; and Jameson Davis, great grandson.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, December 19 at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The San Antonio Food Bank or a in Scotty's name.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 19, 2019
