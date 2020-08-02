1/1
TEDDY LEON JONES JR.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TEDDY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Teddy Leon Jones Jr, loving brother, father, son, and friend passed away on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at the age of 63 after more than a decade long battle with dementia.

Born Jan 28, 1957 to Teddy Leon Jones Sr and Jewel Elizabeth Fortner Jones. Survived by two children; Madison Massoni, Spencer Jones, and grandchildren; two loving sisters, Ava Botello and Marlene Payne. Also survived by two Aunts, Pat Jones, 90 years young, and Ava Gerrans, 87 years young, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was an avid car enthusiast, auto mechanic, and Brother of IBEW Local 60 Electrician Labor Union in San Antonio/Austin area for 35 years.

Graveside memorial will be located at Sandia, TX cemetery.

Date pending, more information can be found by contacting Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, 512-419-7224. 607 E Anderson Ln, Austin TX 78752.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
607 East Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 419-7224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved