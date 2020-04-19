|
Msgr. Terence Nolan died on Easter Sunday.
Msgr. Patrick Terence Nolan, who retired in February from active ministry following decades of service as a pastor and in administrative positions at the Archdiocese of San Antonio, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, in San Antonio. He had been recently diagnosed with viral pneumonia and later tested positive for COVID-19. The cause of death is listed as natural causes.
Msgr. Nolan had from 2015 to 2020 served as vicar for canonical services for the archdiocese. He previously served as archdiocesan chancellor and judicial vicar of the Tribunal Office for almost 20 years, and prior to that he held the position of adjutant judicial vicar and director of the Tribunal Office for a decade.
Msgr. Nolan was born to Michael and Margaret Nolan on Jan. 13, 1942, and he was a native of Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, Ireland. He had three siblings: Maureen, Michael, and Louise.
He completed his studies for the priesthood at St. Peter's Seminary in Wexford, Ireland, was ordained there on June 5, 1966, and came to San Antonio shortly thereafter. He later earned a degree in canon law from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., in 1986.
He served as parochial vicar at the parishes of St. Thomas More in San Antonio, Sacred Heart in Hallettsville, St. John the Evangelist and St. Matthew in San Antonio.
He served as pastor at St. Dominic in San Antonio from 1977 to 1984, prior to spending two years in study for canon law; at St. Joseph in Honey Creek from 1986 to 1994, and lastly at Our Lady of Grace in San Antonio for two years, from 1995 to 1997.
In addition to his Tribunal assignments, Msgr. Nolan had served in the 1980s as chairman of the Priest Personnel Board.
He was a former president of the Irish Cultural Society, and was an avid golfer who enjoyed athletics.
Msgr. Nolan was honored with a retirement celebration in the Madonna Room at Our Lady of Grace Church on Feb. 5, with many of his former staff members from the Tribunal in attendance.
At the gathering, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS, described Msgr. Nolan as "a good shepherd who has served the faithful of the archdiocese in many, many ways."
"While some priests 'retire' when they actually retire, others continue to perform some level of ministry to those throughout the archdiocese, and that will be the case for Msgr. Nolan, as he will continue to assist at Masses, as he has for many decades," said the archbishop. "I, and we, thank Msgr. Nolan for his fidelity and commitment; for spending his life in dedicated service of the Lord and His people."
Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette stated April 12, "We pray for his family and brother priests who are in mourning. May the blessing of our dear Lord bring comfort during this time of sorrow."
Private funeral services were held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
