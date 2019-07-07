|
February 20, 1930 - June 29, 2019
Teresa Casiano was born in London, England to parents Alfonso and Beatrice Brandi. In April 1945, while at Trafalgar Square in London, she met a handsome Army Air Corps Lieutenant named Jimmy Casiano. They married in June 1946. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy, parents, and five brothers. She is survived by her two sisters, Rose Smith, Angela Barr, her children, Carolyn Suggett (Michael), Patricia Moss (William Cloutier), Vincent (Sandra) and James; eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was an excellent knitter, seamstress, cook and baker. She taught many ladies to knit when she volunteered her time at the Commander's House. When her husband was alive, Teresa and jimmy were very active in supporting local political candidates she was adored by everyone who met her and loved by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Teresa was an animal lover and along with her children, rescued and raised many dogs and cats. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sodalis Assisted Living and the nursing staff at Vitas Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Animal Defense League of Texas, 11300 Nacogdoches, 78217.
Services: Visitation on Monday, July 8 2019 from 6:30pm -7:30pm, Memorial service 7:30pm at Mission Park Chapels North.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019