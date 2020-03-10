|
Teresa Brossoit went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020; she was 86.
Rosary will be recited by Deacon David Zamora at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11th at Mission Park South. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12th at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Teresa was a lifelong resident of San Antonio.
She was born on October 8, 1933 and attended Brackenridge High School then married Douglas Brossoit who was then serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. Teresa will long be remembered as a feisty, lively, big-hearted woman who loved to dance. She is survived by her sons: Douglas Brossoit and his wife Alice, Danny Brossoit and his wife Marisol; daughter: Elizabeth Celestino and Edward Urdiales; sister: Alejandra Ledesma, all from San Antonio: 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their dedicated care and utmost professionalism, and a very special thanks to all the family and friends that have prayed and visited Teresa during her recent illnesses—may God bless you all.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2020