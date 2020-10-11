1/1
TERESA CHRISTINE (RYAN) STANDAGE
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Teresa Christine (Ryan) Standage, of San Antonio died peacefully at home October 3, 2020 at the age of 94.

She was born July 31, 1926 in Killoo, County Clare, Ireland to Patrick and Bridget Ryan.

Teresa emigrated to England, where she met and married a career US Army soldier who was to become the love of her life and lifelong partner and companion. After a long career in the army, they moved to San Antonio and made it their permanent home.

Teresa is preceded in death by her sons, Kenneth and Gary and her beloved husband of 70 years, Jeff Standage. She is survived by her sons; David, Ronald, and Raymond Standage and daughter Patricia Puckett; her adoring grandchildren; Jessica Cordova, Dorothy Martinez, Angel Standage, Ronald Standage Jr, Jeremy Standage, John Pond, Arthur Connor, Daniel Standage, Katherine Ramos, Erin Standage , 19 treasured great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be conducted at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home , 6PM, 13 October. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sunset Memorial at 1 PM, Wednesday, 14 October followed by committal service at Shelter # 3, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:30.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Committal
02:30 PM
Shelter # 3, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved