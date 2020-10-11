Teresa Christine (Ryan) Standage, of San Antonio died peacefully at home October 3, 2020 at the age of 94.

She was born July 31, 1926 in Killoo, County Clare, Ireland to Patrick and Bridget Ryan.

Teresa emigrated to England, where she met and married a career US Army soldier who was to become the love of her life and lifelong partner and companion. After a long career in the army, they moved to San Antonio and made it their permanent home.

Teresa is preceded in death by her sons, Kenneth and Gary and her beloved husband of 70 years, Jeff Standage. She is survived by her sons; David, Ronald, and Raymond Standage and daughter Patricia Puckett; her adoring grandchildren; Jessica Cordova, Dorothy Martinez, Angel Standage, Ronald Standage Jr, Jeremy Standage, John Pond, Arthur Connor, Daniel Standage, Katherine Ramos, Erin Standage , 19 treasured great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be conducted at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home , 6PM, 13 October. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sunset Memorial at 1 PM, Wednesday, 14 October followed by committal service at Shelter # 3, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:30.