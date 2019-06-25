|
Sister Teresa Finnerty died suddenly on June 22, 2019 at her home, the convent of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate. She was born in County Galway, Ireland on September 6, 1927 and joined the Sisters of the Holy Spirit in Mountbellew, County Galway, coming to Texas after World War II. For many years Sister Teresa served as a teacher in several of the schools staffed by the Sisters of the Holy Spirit in Texas and Louisiana. After her retirement from teaching, Sr. Teresa worked with SAILS (San Antonio Independent Living Services) where she is remembered for her "keen interest in people with disabilities". She will be missed by the sisters and staff at the Motherhouse whom she serenaded every morning. Sister Teresa is survived by her sisters: Sister Maureen Finnerty (San Antonio), Sister Anne Finnerty (Zambia, Africa) and Joan Connaughton (Ireland) and her many nieces and nephews.
All services will be held at Holy Spirit Convent, 300 Yucca Street. Rosary will be recited at 7:00p.m. Tuesday, June 25th. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Wednesday, June 26th at 9:00a.m. Interment will follow immediately after Mass in the convent cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.
Published in Express-News on June 25, 2019