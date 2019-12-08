|
|
Teresa Gonzalez Farmer, 89, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Wednesday November 27, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas, with her children by her side. She was born January 25, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas to Frank and Lucille Gonzalez (nee Estrada). She was a lifelong resident of San Antonio, and a graduate of Fox Tech High School, where she was a member of the Red Jackets. After graduating Business College, she went to work for Midcap Bearing. While there, in 1960 she was the 95th open heart surgery patient of Dr. Denton Cooley, to repair a hole in her heart that she had been born with. During her time at Midcap Bearing she met her husband Jack. They married on June 3, 1967. After raising her 2 children, Lisa and Tommy, she went back to work for the Bexar County Medical Society, the City of San Antonio Municipal Court, and the City Attorney's Office, were she retired from in 1992. She worked for another 20 years for the San Antonio Convention and Visitors Bureau. She was a loving mother, grandmother and frequent visitor to Mexico and Las Vegas with the love of her life. Her unwavering faith and constant smile touched countless people. Teresa was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church for over 50 years, where she was very active in the Guadalupana Society, prayer groups, served as a Eucharistic Minister, as well as other volunteer activities. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Maria Farmer Irving and husband, Marc; her son, Jack Thomas "Tommy" Farmer II; and grandson, Joaquin Marc Irving; her sisters, brother, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded by her mother and father Frank and Lucille Gonzalez; her husband, Jack E. "Blackjack" Farmer; and her beloved Uncle, Ramiro Estrada. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12th, at Porter Loring Mortuary.ROSARYFRIDAY, DECEMBER 13TH10:30 AMST. PAUL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH350 SUTTON DRIVE FUNERAL MASSFRIDAY. DECEMBER 13TH11:00 AMST. PAUL'S CATHOLIC CHURCHPROCESSION TO FOLLOW TO SAN FERNANDO CEMETERY II
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , the or have a Mass intention set at your church. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019