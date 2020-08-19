1/1
TERESA H. OLIVARES
1946 - 2020
Teresa "Terry" H. Olivares, age 74, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Born on July 10, 1946, in San Antonio, to parents, Ramon & Ignacia Hernandez. Terry owned and operated several rental properties around San Antonio. She was preceded in death by, her parents, and her husband, Ernest Olivares. Teresa H. Olivares is survived by her children, Michael Olivares (Vivian), Theresa Guillen, Sandra Olivares, Ernest Olivares (Gina), and Mark Olivares; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Esther Arredondo (Mariano) and Lucy Carmona (Martin); brother, Isidro Hernandez (Lupe). The Rosary will be private for immediate family only. You are welcome to join the family by accessing a livestream of her Rosary on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm at www.porterloring.com.

FUNERAL MASS

TUESDAY,

AUGUST 25, 2020

10:00 AM

ST. LUKE'S

CATHOLIC CHURCH

4603 MANITOU DR.

Interment will follow at San Fernando #2. A livestream of her mass will be available on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 via link: https://www.facebook.com/pg/STLUKESANANTOINO/videos/?ref=page_internal

Published in Express-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
August 19, 2020
To my beautiful friend Terry,will miss you especially having breakfast with you ,my deepest condolences to your family RIP my friend God bless you.
Elisa Lombrano
