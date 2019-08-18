|
February 12, 1938 - July 10, 2019
Our family was blessed to have Teresa "Terri" Davis as our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend until July 10, 2019.
Born and raised in Hartford, CT on February 12, 1938 to Mary and Anthony Rago, Sr. (both deceased), Terri brightened everyone's lives with her kindness, good humor, generosity and selflessness.
Terri shared many life adventures with her sweetheart, Merrit G. Davis, Jr. over 57 years. Together they raised kids: Kim, Pam, and Chip. She tirelessly crisscrossed the county as an Air Force officer's wife while creating a haven for her family wherever she landed. Terri's positive and nurturing energy endeared her to friends from California to Maine. When she wasn't chasing kids, Terri volunteered for the American Red Cross, served on numerous Air Force wives' committees, owned a consignment store and worked as a travel agent.
Terri leaves behind her spouse, Merritt; children, Kim Rash (Charles), Pam Glowacki (Gregor), and Merritt Davis III (Cyrena); grandchildren, Josseline, Robin, Drew, Madalynn, Carlie, and Maisie; sister, Anne Monroe (Harold); brother, Anthony Rago, Jr. (Harriett); sister-in-law, Joan Messick (Joseph); and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to son-in-law, Charles, for his loving care during Terri's last few years.
Funeral services will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Christopher Columbus Italian Society Hall from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019