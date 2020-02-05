|
Sister Teresa Nasche SHSp, last of the eleven children of Jacomo and Carmella Nasche died on February 3, at her home, Convent of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on January 3, 1928 in Fort Worth, TX and entered the congregation in 1945. Sr. Teresa was a lover of God, music, family and ministry. She ministered as an educator, administrator, campus minister, hospital minister and part of the General Council of the Congregation. She studied at OLLU, Fordham University and earned a D.M. from TCU. She was equally at home with children, young adults, the sick and the searching. More than 50 years ago she composed "O Praised Be the Holy Spirit" which still musically knits her religious community together on great community feasts. She delighted in sharing her keyboard gifts, her community delighted in hearing her. Sr. Teresa is mourned by her sisters in community, her sisters-in-law, her nieces, nephews, their children and friends. All services will be held at Holy Spirit Convent, 300 Yucca Street. The Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, February 5, at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, February 6, at 4:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Convent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.
