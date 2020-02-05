Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Holy Spirit Convent
300 Yucca Stree
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Holy Spirit Convent,
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Nasche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Teresa Nasche


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Teresa Nasche Obituary

Sister Teresa Nasche SHSp, last of the eleven children of Jacomo and Carmella Nasche died on February 3, at her home, Convent of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on January 3, 1928 in Fort Worth, TX and entered the congregation in 1945. Sr. Teresa was a lover of God, music, family and ministry. She ministered as an educator, administrator, campus minister, hospital minister and part of the General Council of the Congregation. She studied at OLLU, Fordham University and earned a D.M. from TCU. She was equally at home with children, young adults, the sick and the searching. More than 50 years ago she composed "O Praised Be the Holy Spirit" which still musically knits her religious community together on great community feasts. She delighted in sharing her keyboard gifts, her community delighted in hearing her. Sr. Teresa is mourned by her sisters in community, her sisters-in-law, her nieces, nephews, their children and friends. All services will be held at Holy Spirit Convent, 300 Yucca Street. The Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, February 5, at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, February 6, at 4:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Convent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.

Arrangements by:

Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -