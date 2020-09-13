1/1
Teresa S. Torres
1931 - 2020
Teresa S. Torres, born May 21, 1931 in Corpus Christi, TX went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020 at the age of 89. She is preceded in death by her parents, Benigno D. Salas and Silveria Cabrera Salas; sisters, Oralia Pena and Sylvia Duque; brothers, Juan Salas, Guillermo Salas and Bonifacio Salas.

She is survived by her sons, Ruben Torres and wife, Angelica, Rogelio Torres and wife, Yolanda, and Larry Torres and wife, Liz; brother, Benigno Salas Jr.; grandchildren: Michelle, Roger, Jeremy, Stephanie, Lauren, and Natalie, as well as 13 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 between 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. with a maximum of 20 visitors at a time in the Chapel. Private Rosary Service at 7:00 P.M. You may join us for the service through livestream on our You Tube channel: Hillcrest Funeral Home.

The family will honor her wish for cremation and a Mass of the Resurrection will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: San Antonio and South Texas Chapter Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
SEP
19
Rosary
07:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home - San Antonio
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
September 12, 2020
I'll never forget all the memories we made grandma. You taught me so much about life that I will continue your legacy. I love you very much and am thankful for having you in my life as long as I did. Rest in paradise until we meet again....
Laure. Ramos
Grandchild
