Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Sandoval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Sandoval


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Sandoval Obituary

Teresa Garza Sandoval loved her family, whom she was surrounded by, when the Lord called her home on September 28, 2019, at the age of 70. She was born in San Antonio, TX, on January 19, 1949.



She enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening and playing lotería with her family, which were the most important people in her life. She is preceded in death by her mother, Carmen M. Mejia; father, Mike Mejia; and son, Frank Perales Sr. She is loved and will be missed by her husband of 26 years, Roy V. Sandoval; her children, Gilbert & Cathy Perales Jr., Belinda & Yancy Vega and Martha Perales; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Alicia M. Garcia Solis; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.



Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower.



Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now