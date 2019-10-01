|
|
Teresa Garza Sandoval loved her family, whom she was surrounded by, when the Lord called her home on September 28, 2019, at the age of 70. She was born in San Antonio, TX, on January 19, 1949.
She enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening and playing lotería with her family, which were the most important people in her life. She is preceded in death by her mother, Carmen M. Mejia; father, Mike Mejia; and son, Frank Perales Sr. She is loved and will be missed by her husband of 26 years, Roy V. Sandoval; her children, Gilbert & Cathy Perales Jr., Belinda & Yancy Vega and Martha Perales; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Alicia M. Garcia Solis; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower.
Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 1, 2019