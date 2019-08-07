|
September 11, 1956 - July 24, 2019
Teresa Torres Maldonado, born September 11, 1956 went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019 at age 62. She reunites with her mother, Lydia Montalvo and father, Catarino Torres and brothers; Guadalupe and Jose Torres in heaven. Teresa will be greatly missed by her husband Victor S. Maldonado; daughters: SGT Julie Hernandez and Lidia Hernandez; god- daughters, Joanne, Virginia Rivera and Mariana Torres; grandchildren Marissa, Julian, Carlos, Felicity and Adrian Hernandez; Michael and Alyssa Arviso; and Carlos Hernandez; great grand- children, Roslyn and Dylan Fernandez; Michael, Anthony and Isabella Arviso; Alyssabeth and Maryjane Zaragoza; sister, Delia Rivera; aunts Leonor Flores, Yolanda Urlich and Elida Zamora; uncle Manuel Montalvo, cousins, nieces, and nephews. With our deepest love she can now rest in peace.
Visitation will be held on August 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Chapel service will recite on August 9,2019 at 10:00 am. A formal procession will depart the funeral home on August 9, 2019 at 10:30 for an interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:30
am.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2019