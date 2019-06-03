Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
Teresa Rangel
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
210 St. Ann St.
Teresa Yanez Rangel Obituary
May 30, 2019
Our precious mother, Teresa Yanes Rangel, was born 10/15/21, in Prairie Lee, Texas to Simona Ochoa and Hijinio Yanes. She went to Heaven with our Lord, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 97. Two joyous celebrations occurred on this lovely day, the Ascension of our Lord and 50th birthday of her first grandson. Mommy joined her beloved husband, Lorenzo Rangel, parents, and siblings. Persevering through trials and tribulations, Mama made sure her children received an education while putting her dreams aside. She was intelligent, full of life, and had compassion for everyone. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, cooking, volunteering at senior communities, and being a member of her cherished St. Ann Catholic Church Altar Society. Mom is survived by 1 sister, 5 daughters, 3 sons, 14 grand- children, and 12 great-grand- children. We will forever miss you and are filled with joy that you are with Jesus now, watching over us. Special thanks to OpusCare Hospice and Memorial Medical Nursing Center. Viewing will begin Tuesday, June 4 at 5pm in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday, June 5 at 9:00am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 210 St. Ann St. Burial: Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 3, 2019
Download Now