|
|
March 19, 1942 - June 17, 2019
Terrence Michael Maloney (Moe), age 77, passed away, June 17, 2019. He was born March 19, 1942, to Joseph and Catherine Maloney in Clayton, New Jersey. After graduating high school, he enlisted into the United States Air Force where he served at several posts, including Okinawa, from 1968 to 1971, during the Vietnam War. After the war, he served until 1986 at Randolph Brooks AFB in San Antonio, Texas, assigned to the Aerospace Medicine division. There he aided in the further research of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. He received numerous awards and decorations including the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device, the Air Force Commendation medal, the National Defense Service Medal, among many others. He is survived by his sisters, Patricia Fox and Helena Reynolds, children, Darlene Harris Confer (Joe), Patrick Jefferson Maloney (Lisa), Casey Tee Maloney (Sonia) and Micah Terrence Maloney. Grandchildren, Crystal Chinnici, Anthony Giannascoli, Kaylyn Maloney, Kamryn Maloney, Terrence Maloney, Joseph Maloney and Montgomery Maloney. Great Grandchildren, Bella Chinnici and Bodhi Chinnici. A graveside service will be held, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 240 N. Tuckahoe Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08094.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019