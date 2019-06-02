|
|
1920 - 2019
Terrence Robert "Mac" Hayes passed into glory on May 23, 2019 at the age of 98 years, 8 months, and 25 days. Mac was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 28, 1920 to Patrick and Sarah Hayes. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, George, Patrick and James, sisters, Bertie Ledbetter, and Sandra Fuller, son, Terrence Robert "Terry" and beloved wife Vivian Elaine Cowan Hayes. Mac lived most of his life in San Antonio, Texas, with the exception of a few years in Galveston and New York City as a child. When his father, a career Army man, returned to San Antonio, Mac was in the seventh grade and there met his wife-to-be, Vivian. They were happily married from January 29, 1944, until the day of her passing, June 4, 2011. Mac loved his family more than life itself. He and Vivian had two children, Terry and Darlene Elaine. Their grandchildren are: Jeanette Hayes, Shannon Able, Terrence Robert "Trey" Hayes, Shawn Seesengood, Kathleen Zeledon, Shane Seesengood, Kayla Seesengood, Ashley Seesengood, and Lauren. Their great-grandchildren are: Brittany Sowder, Deuce Able, Emerson Able, Meagan Seesengood, Bailey Seesengood, Mackenzie Seesengood, Holly Seesengood, Blaine Seesengood, Brooklynn Zeledon, Colten Grier, Conner Seesengood, and Henry Foster. During high school, Mac was in the Cavalry and the National Guard. He joined the Army during WWII and defended his country in the Philippines. Upon his return home, he became a building contractor, eventually leading him to the nursing home business. Mac was in the first class of licensed nursing home administrators in the state of Texas. He was the builder, owner, and operator of three nursing homes and an assisted-living for the developmentally disabled. Mac was a sports enthusiast, a semi-pro boxer, and an avid golfer. To celebrate the life of this amazing Irishman, wonderful family man, and patriot, there will be a visitation time on Tuesday, June 4 from 5-7pm followed by a rosary at Franklin Funeral Home in Floresville, Texas. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 5 at 11:30am at Franklin Funeral Home, followed by burial at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio at 1:30pm. Pall- bearers in attendance are: Shawn Seesengood, Trey Hayes, Justin Zeledon, Dennis Smith, Tanner Hearne, and James Crutchfield.
Arrangements are with
Franklin Funeral Home
914 Third street
Floresville, Texas 78114
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019