|
Terry Gonzalez died February 17, 2020 in her home in San Antonio, with family by her side, at the age of 62. A seventh-generation Texan born in San Antonio June 17, 1957, she was a graduate of St. Pius X Catholic School, Ursuline Academy, and Texas State University. In 1988, she earned a master's degree in Special Education from Our Lady of the Lake University. She had recently retired after a 40-year career as a dedicated special education elementary school teacher in the East Central Independent School District, and previously in the Floresville Independent School District. She was a charter member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was preceded in death by her father Frank August Haecker, Jr., father-in-law Joe Fred Gonzalez, Sr., aunt Lora Jane Thompson Hamilton, and sister-in-law Amelia Gonzalez Bellino. She is survived by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Thompson Haecker; devoted husband of 31 years, Alfred Eric Gonzalez; daughters Laurel Ann Marie (Tim) Rodriguez, Sarah Jane (Will) Hedgcoxe, and Rachel Elizabeth Gonzalez; beloved grandchild Reese Marie Rodriguez; brothers Frank August Haecker, III, and John Thompson (Marlene) Haecker; mother-in-law Gloria Rodriguez Gonzalez; brother-in-law Joe Fred (Pattie) Gonzalez, sister-in-law Mary Gloria (Tom) Martinez, brother-in-law Mauro Antonio (Mary) Gonzalez, sister-in-law Patricia Ann (Earl) Taylor, and sister-in-law Graciela (Richard) Leal; aunt Katherine Haecker Jones Forman and family; Hamilton family members; Eldred family members; and numerous other extended family.
Known to many who loved her as "Bessie," her family, friends, and former students will miss her love, faithfulness, and gentle way. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for her over the years, especially Dr. Kevin Hall and all of those at Mays Family Cancer Center in San Antonio and MD Anderson in Houston, throughout her courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial Service and Rosary: Sunday, February 23rd, 7:00 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Hwy.
Memorial Mass: Monday, February 24th, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3909 Harry Wurzbach Hwy.