TERRY LOUIS DAUGHERTY
1946 - 2020
Terry Louis Daugherty passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 in Hondo, TX. Hewas 74 years old. Terry was born in Oklahoma City, OK on May 6, 1946 to parents Louis and Mary E. Daugherty. The family eventually moved to San Antonio where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He served in the Army Reserves on the weekends while spending the weekdays developing his keen business sense through focus and perseverance. He was widely known and respected in San Antonio for his expertise in environmental construction and his long-time business Olmos Environmental Services Inc.

He was an active member of the Lions Club, and served several terms on their Board of Directors. Some may even remember his short-lived but popular restaurant Terry's Robinhood Pancake House. He enjoyed all things motorized and restored several cars, boats, and motorcycles. His favorite was a blue 1959 Chevy El Camino. He also loved RV camping, a hobby he passed on to his sons. He was a huge fan of John Wayne movies and "oldies" music. Terry was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sons David (Rebekah) and Steve (Emily), three grandchildren (Taryn, Chase, and Callan), sister Diane Horgan, and many other special family members and close friends.The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
