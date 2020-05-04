TERRY WHITE CLEGG
1929 - 2020
Ms. Terry White Clegg, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully at home early on April 27, 2020. She was ninety-one. Terry continues in the circle of divine Life, without beginning and without end, and is progressing onward and upward in divine Love.To all of her friends who loved her, an obituary will appear soon in these pages.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 4, 2020.
