Tevia Lee Friedman, 74, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on December 23, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to loving parents, Milton and Ruth Levinson. She received her Bachelors degree from UCLA and her Masters degree in Library Science from Our Lady of the Lake University. She was an elementary school librarian in San Antonio for over 30 years, teaching countless children the joy of reading. Tevia was a pillar of the Jewish community, actively serving in Hadassah and Sisterhood. She was a founding member of the Chesed Committee and was dedicated to the Augdas Achim minyan. She spent her life spreading love and taking care of others. She leaves behind only memories of her warmth, positivity and lovingkindness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Levinson and Ruth Levinson and daughter, Lisa Friedman. Tevia is survived by her husband, Joel Friedman; son, Marc Friedman and daughter-in-law Haley; daughter, Rachel Goldsmith and her son-in-law Erik; brother, David Levinson and sister-in-law Cheryl, and grandchildren, Miles and Evan Goldsmith. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tevia's honor can be contributed to the Inda Posner Religious School at Augas Achim.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with