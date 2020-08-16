Neither Alzheimer's Disease nor dementia could erase what our father accomplished in his 88 years of life. In serving his country over a 33-year career in the Air Force Medical Service Corps he advanced into data automation and hospital administration, his last assignment as a colonel to oversee Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, then the USAF's crown jewel at over 1,000 beds. In civilian life, he then spent six years managing Lutheran General Hospital in San Antonio before heading off to College Station to earn a doctorate in Adult Education. But by far his greatest achievements centered upon those who shared the journey with him, Bonnie Jean Farris, his high school sweetheart, and the four boys who hitched a ride during their 62 years of marriage.

He was born October 23, 1931, in Blytheville, AK, the first child born to Edna Freeman and Thames F. Jackson, Sr. Dad grew up on a farm during the Depression before moving on to Boy Scouts and cotton ginning in Morehouse, Missouri, where he played basketball and graduated high school in 1948. He attended Bowling Green Business College before entering the Air Force and thereafter married Bonnie on November 21, 1952. Forty years later they would spend many semesters as graduate students together in College Station where he would achieve his doctorate and she her masters in Library Science. He then retired to writing books, both fiction and non-fiction, and to gardening and caregiving to his wife. Dad never lost his love of nature and served in retirement as a certified Master Gardner and Master Naturalist, skills put to use as an original board member of the Source of Light Center at University Presbyterian Church. Being an avid reader, he loved the writings of Elmer Kelton and Pat Conroy, among others, and had a thirst for biography, history and Texana.

Papa Jack as his grandchildren knew him was preceded in death by his wife and parents, sister Joann Todd, and brother Dan Jackson. He is survived by a foster sister, Carolyn Burrow, and prayer warrior Dorris Jackson, his Aunt Chur, as well as by his four sons and their families, Jon David and Nancy Q. of Albuquerque, NM and Jennifer and Jocelyn; Joe Allan and Molly of San Leon, TX and Brooke, Brittney and Chris; Jim Edward and Nancy B. of Pittsburgh, PA and Cosima; and Jack Richard of San Antonio. The family thanks his caregivers and the lovely souls at Seasons on Old Tezel Road for bringing him great joy in his last four years of life.

A memorial ceremony with military honors will be held at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University Presbyterian Church, 300 Bushnell, San Antonio, TX 78212 or to a charity of your choice.

