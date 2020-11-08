Theda Ann Sueltenfuss, 76 of Boerne (Welfare) passed away at her family homestead November 2, 2020. She left this world peacefully in her sleep with her loving husband (Paul DeNicola) at her side.

Theda was born March 8, 1944 in Comfort, Texas, the only child of Theresa and Alvin Sueltenfuss, who preceded her in death. Theda married Paul DeNicola at the family homestead on Oct. 19, 2020.

Theda began her professional career in store display and design with Frost Bros. in San Antonio. She then worked with the Sears Corporation in Dallas and traveled extensively to open new locations. She later moved back to Welfare and began a highly successful catering business. She also worked at Turkey Ridge Trading Co. for over 25 years, curating their unique floor displays and Christmas trees.

Theda was very involved in civic and community organizations throughout her life. Her parents began making wine and sauerkraut at the German Heritage booth at the first Texas Folklife Festival in 1972. Several years later, Theda joined them and continued to volunteer at the Festival every year through 2019.

She was also active in the Kendall County Historical Commission, serving as President for over 20 years. Theda also volunteered with the Kendall County Berges Fest, the Kendall County Fair Association (she was Queen in 1962), the Centurions of Kendall County and many other groups.

Theda was kind, talented, thoughtful, generous, and loving.

She was always smiling and could make any situation better just by being there.

She loved all things bright and beautiful, all animals, reggae music and her many, many friends.

A special thank you to the entire Alamo Hospice staff and especially Theresa Olivares who provided loving care to Theda during her illness.

At her request, there will be no public service. A private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to any animal related charity or shelter or to the charity of your choice.

"Rest eternal grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen"

