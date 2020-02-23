|
Our mother exited this life peacefully after eating a bowl of ice cream at the age of 87. She lived life to the fullest, travelled the world, hosted many parties and always had a joke or snarky comment which would get the crowd laughing. She had no regrets in life; may we all be so lucky! Whether you knew her as Thelma, Jean, Thelma Jean or TJ she was a caring, kind and generous person who will be missed greatly! She was born in Corning, Arkansas and was one of 9 siblings, all of whom are deceased with the exception of her younger sister Pat. If you heard it once you heard it a thousand times: "I picked cotton and I chopped cotton", so not wanting to be a farmer she headed to Chicago. She briefly worked for the telephone company before she became a flight attendant for American Airlines (or stewardess as they were called back then). Her roommate Glenna, who ultimately became our aunt when our mother married a "hot shot" fighter pilot named Robert Aycock. Life was never dull and always full of adventure. Our father passed away January 4, 1998, so now after 22 years they can be reunited. After our father's passing, she became very active in her Church of 47 years, St. Johns United Methodist, and line dancing. When asked how she was coping with our dad's death, she would say you've got two choices: either get busy living or get busy dying. She chose the former. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Tramontano (Robert) and Terri Hunter (Jack), two grandchildren Lauren (Craig) and Matthew, five grand dogs, Emma, Vino, Margaux, Kula and Gringo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Per her wishes we will be having a small family graveside service.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020