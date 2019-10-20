San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Thelma Jose Pendell


1927 - 2019
Thelma Jose Pendell Obituary

Thelma Pendell, age 92, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas in the loving care of her children after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 14, 1927 to Frances Adelia Worthington and Anthony Thomas Ladelfa in El Paso, Texas. The comfort and care of her family were the top priority throughout her life. This love and caring spilled over on to her many friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 72 years Edward Pendell. Thelma is survived by children, Pam Cage (Claude), Jacqueline Lee, Deborah Glenn (Mike), Edward M. Pendell (Angie), Karen Ritchie, and Sharon Mahan (Darryl); grandchildren, Lesley Gibson, Cheryl Boriack, Bob Cage II, Jeff Lee, Jason Lee, Natasha Hollenbaugh, Clint Pendell, John Ritchie, Christopher Ritchie, and Wade Mahan; as well as 11 great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and extended family members. We are so lucky to have been blessed having our mother for so many years!

FUNERAL SERVICE WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2019 12:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
