|
|
Thelma Lee Rose, 89, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 17, 2020.Lee was born in Portland, Oregon on May 16, 1930 to Virgil and Opal Strong. After becoming a stewardess, Lee moved to New Jersey where she met and married Don Rose. The couple, along with their first born, Craig, moved to San Antonio in 1956.Lee lived all her dreams and had a wonderful life filled with many personal accomplishments, adventurous travels, and amazing friends and family. She was a creative artist, displaying her art at many galleries and art shows throughout Texas. A successful businesswoman, Lee established and owned Texas Temptations gift stores.Lee enjoyed many exciting trips around the world, but one of her greatest joys was with friends and family at their vacation home in Rockport. Lee brought so much joy and happiness to others through her always positive and cheerful attitude.
Lee is survived by sons, Craig and Matt; Matt's wife Cheryl; sister, Sally Strong; grandchildren, Hayley, Corey, Garrett, Natalie, Chloe; and great-granddaughter, Julianna.
A celebratory memorial service will be held on January 29 at 1:30pm in the Garden Chapel at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 24, 2020