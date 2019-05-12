|
July 11, 1934 - May 6, 2019
Thelma L. Reynolds born on July 11, 1934; went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019 at the age of 84. Preceded in death by parents Burnett and Thelma Watts and brother C.B. Watts. Survivors her loving husband of 64 years Garland Lyle Reynolds, children: Susan Reynolds (Stephen Veale) and David Reynolds (Donna), sister Maxine Jones, grandchildren: Matthew, Michael, Eric, Robert, Chase, Elizabeth, Alexandra and great grandsons: John Travis and Ashton.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral service will be on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019