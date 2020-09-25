1/1
THEODORA CATALINA COSTELLO
1971 - 2020
Theodora Catalina Costello born April 20, 1971 in Stuttgart, Germany went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2020 at the age of 49.

She is survived by her parents, Charlie and Francisca Costello; Siblings, Charlie Costello, Christina Costello, Michael Costello; Children, Luis Luigi Martinez, Amber Lynn Hines, Sofia Lauren Benitez; grandchildren, Brooke Lynn Martinez and Sunny Cordova; husband, Tony Gallegos.

Dora worked on the Riverwalk for many years, she loved social gatherings, spending time with her friends. She enjoyed watching football and rooting for her Dallas Cowboys. She loved her family and would love to have them over for Sunday family dinners to share her famous Lasagna. She will be dearly missed.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home, 2525 Palo Alto Rd, 78211.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
2109245801
