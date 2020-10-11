1/1
THEODORE "Ted" DEWITT
1932 - 2020
On September 24th our beloved dad and grandpa Ted DeWitt went to be with the Lord. He was born to Raymond and Linden DeWitt on February 4, 1932 in Grand Haven, MI. He worked at City Public Service for 37 ½ years and was a member of CPS Retiree Association. He was a member of Herman Sons Lodge for 50 years. He was an avid golfer, his golf buddies gave him the nickname "Pro". He enjoyed a funny joke, playing golf, fun trips to Las Vegas and watching old westerns. His warm and compassionate smile will forever be in our hearts.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Rosemary DeWitt and his sister Gloria Flynn. Survivors include their children;

Cheryl Bond, Barry(Margaret) DeWitt, Donna(Patrick) Juarez. Grandchildren

Thomas and Michael Bond, Ashley(Jeffrey) Froboese, Christopher, Tiffany and Zachary DeWitt, Sierra and Savannah Juarez. Great-grandchildren Hannah and Corinne Froboese.

His brother David DeWitt, numerous nieces/nephews and cousins.

Graveside Services were held on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Mission Burial Park North Dominion, 20900 IH 10 West.,

San Antonio, TX 78257




Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
