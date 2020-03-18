|
|
Ted Severson, age 88, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
He served for 30 years in the United States Air Force, retiring at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He spent the second part of his career as a social worker.Ted is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pamela; their children: Keith Severson and wife, Dawn; John Severson and wife, Lisa; Russ Severson and wife, Pam; loving grandchildren: Anthony Severson and wife, Alisa; Eric Severson; Michelle Hargett and husband, Alex; cherished great-grandchildren: Lily and Oliver Severson.
A memorial service will be held at Schertz Funeral Home, 2217 FM 3009, Schertz, Texas, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 18, 2020