Theresa Ann Reile Zaldivar died peacefully on October 29, 2020 after a long battle with health issues that made life difficult in her last few years. She persevered with grace and love, always wanting to be with family and friends.

Born on January 31, 1930, Theresa grew up on the westside of San Antonio where she attended Sacred Heart School then later Ursuline Academy. Theresa had a special fondness for Ursuline and remained friends with many Ursuline nuns and served as Alumnae President for many years. After graduating early from high school, Theresa attended Incarnate Word College, where she earned a degree in English. Theresa went on to teach English for over 40 years, sharing a passion for reading and writing well.

Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; her daughter, Ursula; and her son, Tommy. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Zaldivar & Carol Oliver (Boyce); sons, Paul Zaldivar (Kathy) and Chris Zaldivar (Molly); grandchildren, Paul Anthony, Rebecca, Zachary,

Caroline & Sophia; and countless others who considered Theresa a second mom and grandmother.

Theresa was kind, generous and courageous. Everyone that knew her, loved her, and she loved them back. She will be missed greatly, but her love will endure. The family will receive friends at 6:00 pm, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78216.

ROSARY

FRIDAY,

NOVEMBER 6, 2020

7:00 PM

BLESSED SACRAMENT

CATHOLIC CHURCH

MASS

SATURDAY,

NOVEMBER 7, 2020

10:30 AM

BLESSED SACRAMENT

CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment at San Fernando #2 Cemetery.

