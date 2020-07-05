Theresa Espinoza Ingle went to be with the Lord June 26, 2020 at the age of 87 surrounded by family and loved ones.

She is proceeded in death by parents Pedro and Teresa Espinoza and sisters Gloria McElveen and Juanita Rodriguez.Theresa was born in San Antonio, TX on March 29, 1933. She graduated from Burbank High School in 1952 and served on the class reunion committee in recent years. Upon graduating from high school, Theresa attended San Antonio College. Her first job was with USAA as a file clerk.

She married Daniel Ingle in 1954 and together they raised three children. She worked as a studio photographer and was Manager of Joske's Fantasy Land. After building a career with the federal government, she retired with 22 years of service as an Inventory Specialist Manager at the San Antonio Air Logistics Center, Kelly Air Force Base where she was recognized for her accomplishments. Over the years, she was active in numerous community organizations. Theresa was a woman of great faith. She founded and led the Rejoice Christian Women's Fellowship for the last 25 years.

She was active in a number of local women's ministries. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and leading people to the Lord.

Theresa was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She never missed a sporting event, dance recital, play or school program that her children or grandchildren participated in. Theresa is survived by her children Mark (Luidmyla), Priscilla, and Liza (William), grandchildren Kelsey, Kylie, Arianna, John and George, great-grandson Kyson, her brothers Oscar, Pete, Antonio, Jimmy, Candelario, numerous nephews, nieces and extended family.

Private Interment will be held for immediate family.

Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be observed