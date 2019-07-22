|
January 5, 1928 - July 16, 2019
Theresa G. Lozano went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2019, at the age of 91, in San Antonio, TX. She was born on January 5, 1928 in Fowlerton, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband Pete G. Lozano, Sr., parents Fidel and Maria Garcia, daughter Irma L. Camarillo and all her siblings. Theresa is survived by her loving children, Olga Garcia, Pete G. Lozano, Jr. (Rose), Rose Ann Seale (Bo) and Danny A. Lozano; 7 grandchildren, Darlene Tarango (Alex), Adam Lozano (Marissa), Pete Lozano III (Pam), Eric Lozano (Mandy), Esperanza Lozano, Yvette M. De Leon and Danny Anthony Lozano; 7 great-grandchildren, Alexia Tarango, Angelica Lozano, Scotty Lozano, AJ Lozano, Brooke Lozano, Coraline Lozano and Abigail Lozano, and other extended family members and friends.
Mrs. Lozano (Teré) was a wife, mother, and friend to many. She loved her role as housewife, and mother to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. When her children were young she made sure that God was FIRST. Education was a must and it was her wish that each one graduated from High School, and then it was up to the individual child if they were to continue the higher education. Teré loved to cook and her favorite dishes were: Arroz Con Pollo, Famous Fry Chicken for Sunday Lunch, Homemade Tamales at Christmas, and her
pies, Lemon Meringue, Pumpkin, Apple and Banana Pudding all these recipes were done by memory.
Her entrainment was her favorite TV shows. Price is Right, Let's Make A Deal, and the Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed playing the one armed Bandit (Slot Machine) and she always was blessed when she played. She loved playing Bingo/Mexican Loteria with her family and friends especially during the holidays.
She will always be remembered as the widow of Pete G. Lozano Sr. The owner of Lozano Trucking Company and was known for moving the Famous Fairmont Hotel in April 1985, in San Antonio, Texas, which made the Guinness World Record for the largest building moved on wheels.
Teré had a saying for her children: "Nunca mire atras siempre mire el futuro" In English, "Never look back always look towards the future".
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral procession to depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
The Family would like to thank the following: Dr. Sharon Fernandez, Dr. Bai Reddy, Dr. Jorge Salinas and Staff at Serenity Personal Home Care, Embrace Hospice, Deacon Albert Ramirez, St. Lawrence Catholic Church Eucharistic Homebound Ministry, and the many Prayer Groups in San Antonio and throughout the United States that prayed for their mother
and family.
Published in Express-News on July 22, 2019