Theresa S. Valdez, beloved wife, daughter, mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2020 at the age of 72.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 on Monday, July 20 at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church with Rosary at 7:00 PM.

Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 21 at St. James Catholic Church. For full obituary or to leave a personal acknowledgment, please visit www.missionparks.com.