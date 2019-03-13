Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
For more information about
Therese Esparza
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Esparza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese Ann Esparza


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Therese Ann Esparza Obituary
March 8, 2019
Therese Esparza, 72, passed peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's. She was born in San Antonio; preceded in death by her parents Josefina Murgia Esparza and Manuel Esparza. She attended Little Flower Grammar School, Incarnate Word High School and obtained her master's degree from Texas State University. Therese made San Marcos, TX her home where she taught Art and was a counselor in various high schools throughout San Marcos ISD; also a Red Hat President. She was vivacious, spontaneous, compassionate and generous. Therese loved by family and friends, will be greatly missed. Rosary and Mass will be Thursday, March 14 at 9:00am at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial at San Fernando Cemetery No.3.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now