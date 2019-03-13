|
|
March 8, 2019
Therese Esparza, 72, passed peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's. She was born in San Antonio; preceded in death by her parents Josefina Murgia Esparza and Manuel Esparza. She attended Little Flower Grammar School, Incarnate Word High School and obtained her master's degree from Texas State University. Therese made San Marcos, TX her home where she taught Art and was a counselor in various high schools throughout San Marcos ISD; also a Red Hat President. She was vivacious, spontaneous, compassionate and generous. Therese loved by family and friends, will be greatly missed. Rosary and Mass will be Thursday, March 14 at 9:00am at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial at San Fernando Cemetery No.3.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019