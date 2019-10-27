|
|
Therese Charlotte Furlong Burgess, age 90, went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2019. She was born on February 13, 1929 in Berlin, New Hampshire. Therese was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Therese was preceded in death by her parents, Simias and Ellen Montplaisir, and her husband, Lt. Col. Arnold E. Furlong. She is survived by her children, Lisa Ann Marie Hicks and her husband Michael, and Patrick David Furlong and his wife Roxane; her grandchildren, Heather Alaniz (Tim), Brittany Arriola (Jose), Michael Hicks (Kayla), Shane Furlong (Michelle), Courtney Furlong (Fiancé-Austin Batcheller), Megan Furlong and Ian Furlong; her great grandchildren, Finley, Chandler, Jett, Jace, Ruby, James and Logan.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 3rd from 6-8 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. The Funeral Service will be on Monday, November 4th at 10:30am at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019