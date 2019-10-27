Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese Charlotte Furlong Burgess


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese Charlotte Furlong Burgess Obituary

Therese Charlotte Furlong Burgess, age 90, went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2019. She was born on February 13, 1929 in Berlin, New Hampshire. Therese was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Therese was preceded in death by her parents, Simias and Ellen Montplaisir, and her husband, Lt. Col. Arnold E. Furlong. She is survived by her children, Lisa Ann Marie Hicks and her husband Michael, and Patrick David Furlong and his wife Roxane; her grandchildren, Heather Alaniz (Tim), Brittany Arriola (Jose), Michael Hicks (Kayla), Shane Furlong (Michelle), Courtney Furlong (Fiancé-Austin Batcheller), Megan Furlong and Ian Furlong; her great grandchildren, Finley, Chandler, Jett, Jace, Ruby, James and Logan.

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 3rd from 6-8 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. The Funeral Service will be on Monday, November 4th at 10:30am at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now