July 18, 1933 - March 25, 2019
Therese M. Montera (Garrity) was called to the arms of Our Lord and her loving husband on March 25th, 2019 at 2:45 pm.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York On July 18, 1933 to George and Anne (Woods) Garrity. She married Peter Montera in Denver on June 1, 1952. They had 5 children in their over 66 ½ year marriage & considered each other the love of their life. He passed away on January 13th, 2019 and she will now be with him for their 67th anniversary and every celebration of their lives to dance, sing and laugh as they always did in life.
Her career in the legal profession as a top secretary and administrator included employment with many of the top law firms in the country at their New York City offices until she retired to care for her husband after his health issues caused him to retire early. She received, based on a submission by him, the Top Diabetes Support Person of the year and helped him to enjoy their "golden years" with their love of golf, cooking and travelling. Their trip to Ireland and Italy to "find their roots" were a highpoint of their travels and she has dual citizenship with US and Ireland.
She was pre-deceased by her parents and a younger sister, Patsy Langen, and her husband as well as her oldest son, Peter Montera, Jr.
She is survived by her loving children Annemarie T. Montera (Jack), David J. Montera (Sally), Therese (Nell) Wood (Donald) and Antoinette (Toni) Brantley (Rico), 16 Grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Her family prays that Our Lord welcomes this incredible woman with open arms into everlasting life in His loving arms and her loving husband's.
Calling hours will be from 2pm - 4pm at Colonial Funeral Home in Universal City, TX on March 30, 2019. She will be remembered at her favorite weekly Mass at Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in San Antonio, TX with burial at Fort Sam Houston with her beloved husband on April 1, 2019 at 9:00 am shelter #1.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a reception at her home located at 5802 Winterhaven Dr., Windcrest, TX on Sunday, March 31st from Noon until 4pm. All are welcome to attend.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Montera family
may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 28, 2019